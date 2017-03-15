Man sentenced for sexual misconduct with a minor
Posted: Mar 15, 2017 5:25 PM EST
A man who inappropriately touched three girls has been sentenced to prison.
Joseph Long was charged in October 2016 with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of battery.
He was accused of touching three girls while they were at his home in December 2015.
Long accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to all three charges.
He was sentenced as follows:
- Sexual misconduct with a minor, 3 years in prison with two years suspended
- Sexual misconduct with a minor, 3 years in prison with two years suspended, with the sentence to be served consecutively.
- Battery - 180 days in prison with 180 days suspended.
He also must serve at least one year of probation.