Man sentenced for sexual misconduct with a minor

Posted: Mar 15, 2017 5:25 PM EST

A man who inappropriately touched three girls has been sentenced to prison.

Joseph Long was charged in October 2016 with two counts of sexual misconduct with a minor and one count of battery.

He was accused of touching three girls while they were at his home in December 2015.

Long accepted a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to all three charges.

He was sentenced as follows:

  • Sexual misconduct with a minor, 3 years in prison with two years suspended
  • Sexual misconduct with a minor, 3 years in prison with two years suspended, with the sentence to be served consecutively.
  • Battery - 180 days in prison with 180 days suspended.

He also must serve at least one year of probation.

