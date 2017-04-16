Man shot in domestic dispute identified, neighbors say home has had problems

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A domestic dispute in Milton Township early Sunday morning, left one man in the hospital and his 17-year-old nephew in custody in Cass County Jail.

Police say 33-year-old Thomas Lewallen was found lying on his front porch, with a single gunshot wound. He was transported to Memorial Hospital in South Bend for treatment.

For neighbors, it was an Easter morning that they'll never forget.

"There was an ambulance there, and obviously a lot of police," says William Corbett. "More police than I've ever seen in this area ever before."

Just after 6 a.m., this quiet neighborhood off of Kline Road in Milton Township, heard a lot of gunfire.

Neighbors were not surprised. They're used to the noise.

"There are guns firing on over there almost every day. Like a machine gun," adds Corbett.

A sound Corbett wants silenced on his street.

"I feel concerned more than unsafe. Because I'm afraid the way they shoot over there, some bullet is going to go quite a distance, some bullet is going to end up hitting a house or hitting some people," he says.

This time, it did hit someone.

Corbett says that house is known for having problems.

"I suspect, I've called, between the sheriff and the state police, at least 10 times," he says.

Neighbors also told ABC57 they've also tried calling the police, but nothing seems change.

They all want more surveillance and police presence, so that one else will get hurt.

"It has not been a good situation for the neighborhood," Corbett explains. "We don't really have any police coverage at all."