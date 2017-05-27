Man stabbed and arrested on South Bend's east side

A man was arrested after a domestic assault turned stabbing on South 26th Street near River Park Saturday afternoon.

South Bend Police say 26-year-old Cortez Smith was released from the hospital after reportedly being stabbed by his girlfriend in the forehead and possibly the shoulder.

According to officials, the stabbing was in self-defense after a verbal argument turned physical.

Cortez's girlfriend was treated at the scene for unknown injuries.

He has been booked in the St. Joseph County Jail on domestic battery charges.