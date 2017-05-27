Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Man stabbed and arrested on South Bend's east side

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: May 27, 2017 7:47 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A man was arrested after a domestic assault turned stabbing on South 26th Street near River Park Saturday afternoon. 

South Bend Police say 26-year-old Cortez Smith was released from the hospital after reportedly being stabbed by his girlfriend in the forehead and possibly the shoulder. 

According to officials, the stabbing was in self-defense after a verbal argument turned physical. 

Cortez's girlfriend was treated at the scene for unknown injuries. 

He has been booked in the St. Joseph County Jail on domestic battery charges. 

Share this article:

Read More

Man allegedly hits officer, gets arrested
Two more men charged in murder of Benton Harbor man
State Street shooting victim identified
Elkhart PD release car description in fatal hit and run; victim's friend pleads for justice
Sign up for our newsletter!