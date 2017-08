Man stabbed trying to break up fight

Elkhart Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Thursday evening around 10:30 p.m. in the 900 block of S. 3rd Street.

The victim told police he attempted to separate a man and woman involved in an altercation.

The victim said the male then attacked him causing cuts to his back.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was described as a black male, police said.