Man wanted for questioning in child molestation case

The Indiana State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wanted for questioning in a child molestation case.

According to Detective Clint Hetrick, the person being sought is described as a white male, late 30s to early 40s, 5’5” to 5’7” tall, heavyset with dark brown hair.

A composite of the described man is also being provided for the public to view.

Hetrick is asking anyone with any information to call the Indiana State Police post in Fort Wayne at either (260) 432-8661 or (800) 552-0976 (Indiana only). Anonymous calls will be accepted.