Man who made threats against peaceful protest sentenced

A South Bend man who threatened to commit violence at a Black Lives Matter rally in South Bend on July 9, 2016 has been sentenced in federal court.

Isaiah Deonte Jovan Beavers, 26, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 2 years supervised release.

Beavers pleaded guilty to making a threat using the internet and sending a communication making a threat.

Beavers was arrested before the rally.