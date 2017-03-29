Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Man who made threats against peaceful protest sentenced

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 29, 2017 5:34 PM EST
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -

A South Bend man who threatened to commit violence at a Black Lives Matter rally in South Bend on July 9, 2016 has been sentenced in federal court.

Isaiah Deonte Jovan Beavers, 26, was sentenced to 15 months in prison and 2 years supervised release.

Beavers pleaded guilty to making a threat using the internet and sending a communication making a threat.

Beavers was arrested before the rally.

Share this article:

Read More

Elkhart Co. deputies crack down on illegal lane usage
Rise in false alarms getting in the way of U.S. Coast Guard's job
Family says 'Bubby' is getting better after getting run over by tractor
SUV stolen with 2 children inside, children now safe
Sign up for our newsletter!