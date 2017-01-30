Man's girlfriend calls police when someone else answers his phone

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Brown Deer Police were requested to do a welfare check after a man’s girlfriend called and spoke to someone other than her boyfriend.

According to police, a woman requested officers check the welfare of her boyfriend, a 56 year old male resident.

She was concerned because when she called him, someone else answered his phone.

Officers attempted contact with the male.

His residence was dark inside and there was no answer at the door.

Everything appeared in order.

Three hours later an officer spoke with the resident by telephone. He stated that he was fine and he just did not feel like speaking with his girlfriend.