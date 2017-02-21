Marshall County police chase ends without incident in South Bend

South Bend Police confirmed a police chase that started in Marshall County ended with one man arrested.

Officials say, SBPD was made aware of the chase at approximately 9:13 p.m. but did not join the pursuit. However, officers were in the area if backup was needed.

The pursuit ended on Teri Street near Fellows in South Bend without a crash, where the suspect was detained.

Authorities say no injuries resulted from this situation.