Marshall County police chase ends without incident in South Bend

By: Allissa Corak
Posted: Feb 21, 2017 11:47 PM EST

South Bend Police confirmed a police chase that started in Marshall County ended with one man arrested.

Officials say, SBPD was made aware of the chase at approximately 9:13 p.m. but did not join the pursuit. However, officers were in the area if backup was needed. 

The pursuit ended on Teri Street near Fellows in South Bend without a crash, where the suspect was detained.

Authorities say no injuries resulted from this situation. 

