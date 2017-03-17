Mascots visit Memorial Children's Hospital

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Familiar faces made their way through South Bend Memorial Children's Hospital to spread some cheer on Friday.

Stu from the South Bend Cubs and other mascots joined, too.

"These kids are literally the ones that are keeping us going to go through this entire process. I mean, we're gone from home for almost eight weeks. It's tiring but definitely nothing compared to what these kids go through,” said Derek Zinser, founder of Mascots for a Cure.

Everyone was encouraged to do Chubby Checker's "twist" for 36 seconds, representing the 36 children in the United States who are diagnosed with cancer every day.