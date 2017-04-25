Matt Ryan transfers to Vanderbilt; will sit 2017-2018 season

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Last month, former Notre Dame forward Matt Ryan announced he would transfer, tonight he decided on a new home.

"Notre Dame, thank you for the memories. But it's time for a new opportunity, and that will be under Coach Drew at Vanderbilt University," Ryan said in a tweet Tuesday night,

Ryan only averaged 3.6 points per game last season for Notre Dame as he saw his playing time decrease. The New York native still shot 43 percent from three point range. He will have to sit out the 2017-2018 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining.