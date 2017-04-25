Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Matt Ryan transfers to Vanderbilt; will sit 2017-2018 season

By: Jack Wascher Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Apr 25, 2017 11:58 PM EST
NOTRE DAME, Ind. -

Last month, former Notre Dame forward Matt Ryan announced he would transfer, tonight he decided on a new home.

"Notre Dame, thank you for the memories. But it's time for a new opportunity, and that will be under Coach Drew at Vanderbilt University," Ryan said in a tweet Tuesday night,

Ryan only averaged 3.6 points per game last season for Notre Dame as he saw his playing time decrease. The New York native still shot 43 percent from three point range. He will have to sit out the 2017-2018 season and will have two years of eligibility remaining. 

Share this article:

Read More

Police save veteran after her wheelchair rolls into river
Kansas police seek help catching rapist who attacks college students
Spirit Airlines scrubbed 850 flights amid pilot showdown
Germany recalls 22,000 Porsche SUVs for emissions cheating software
Sign up for our newsletter!