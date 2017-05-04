May 20: ADEC Ride-A-Bike

45th Annual ADEC Ride-A-Bike

Saturday, May 20, 2017 from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Adult Registration - $30 | Youth Registration - $15



Online Registration closes May 17

On-Site Registration at Northridge HS closes 10 minutes prior to the ride

Come out and walk, run or Ride-A-Bike with us to advocate for and support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities as they pursue lives filled with choice and possibility. This year's riding course features new 45 and 65 mile routes through the Bristol Fruit Hills and on to the scenic Pumpkinvine Trail in Elkhart and LaGrange counties. The riding routes feature two support stops with live music, food, massages and an area bike shop. Walkers and runners will enjoy our 5 mile route to Krider Gardens where a Family Fun Stop will be set up with live music, food, crafts and games.

Click here to sign up and learn more.