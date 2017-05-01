May 20: March for Babies

Join ABC 57’s Colleen Bormann and Brian Dorman at this year’s March for Babies. It promises to be a fun day out with people who share our passion for improving the health of babies.

There will be family teams, company teams and people walking with friends - it's a great feeling knowing we're all helping real families. Join our event and walk with us to raise money for babies right here in our community.

Date: Saturday, May 20

Registration begins at 8:30am

Walk begins at 9:30am

Location: Four Winds Field, 501 W. South St. South Bend, IN 46634

Click here to learn more and get signed up!