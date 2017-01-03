Mayor Buttigieg expects to make decision regarding DNC 'this week'

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg says he expects to share more information about his future later this week.

That was his response when ABC57 asked him if he had made a decision yet about running for the chair of the Democratic National Committee.

"It's just a lot of conversation right now. Obviously a lot to think about," said Mayor Buttigieg.

He added his focus continues to be on South Bend.