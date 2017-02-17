Mayor Buttigieg unveils new Charles Martin Sr. Drive

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg unveiled the new Charles Martin Sr. Drive Friday morning.

The street is dedicated to Martin, who ran the South Bend YMCA in the 70s and taught at Washington and Clay high schools.

The Charles Martin Youth Center is also named after him.

"This is about using this moment in the present to honor the past in order to say something about our future," Buttigieg said. "We have this street to name to really say something about who we are as a city."

His son was on hand at the ceremony. He said it was nice to see his father's work for youth and the community be recognized.

"It's one thing to be remembered and celebrated, I think it's another thing for people to pick up the mantle and continue to touch people's lives the way that he touched people's lives," said Charles Martin Jr.

The new Charles Martin Sr Drive runs the length of the former Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. It runs from Lincolnway West to W. Washington Street.

Portions of St. Joseph and Michigan streets were renamed Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard. The new road starts at St. Joseph Street and Western Avenue and ends at Michigan and Marion streets.