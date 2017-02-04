Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Mayor Pete Buttigeg to attend third Future Forum in race for DNC chair

South Bend's Mayor Pete Buttigeg may be moving up the ranks, as he and ten other candidates continue to battle it out for DNC chair. 

Saturday marks the third out of the four total Future Forums that each candidate has to attend, before one of them is elected to lead the Democratic party. 

The forum begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m.  A live stream link of the event can be found online at Democrats.org

