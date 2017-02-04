Mayor Pete Buttigieg speaks at third DNC Forum in Detroit

South Bend Mayor, Pete Buttigieg, spoke at the DNC Forum in Detroit Saturday afternoon. The forum is third of four total Future Forums where the ten DNC Chair candidates address the DNC party representatives before the final vote at the end of February.

Buttigieg opened his remarks with a statement with lighthearted comment about being a Democrat in Indiana.

"Let me begin by bringing progressive greetings from Mike Pence's Indiana."

Speaking ninth out of the ten candidates, Mayor Pete mentioned that there were a lot of similarities in the candidates remarks about what the party needs, and made his case for why is he best suited to meet those needs.

"Whats really going to matter is which among us is best positioned to actually deliver that. And the case that I'm making is, if we're all saying that we need to reach out to the next generation, lets bring in the millennial." "Lets put in the one candidate who went out to the women's march." "If we're all saying we have to be tough enough to fight voter suppression, put in the war veteran." "If we're saying that we want a turn-around, put in somebody who has helped turn around a city that was on the brink."

Answering a question about how to engage young people in the Democratic party, Buttigieg referenced research and his past experience with grassroots organizing.

"The democratic party has to figure out how we fit in the tapestry of grassroots organizing, not the other way around. We have got allies and partners in every part of the movement. Every part of what is coming to be called, the resistance." "We have to be fighting the lies. We have to be fighting the insults to our American values."

Speaking about Trump's recent immigration ban, Mayor Pete referenced his military service and the people he met while stationed in Afganistan.

"It would be difficult to look some of those same people in the eye right now, knowing that we turned away Iraqi refugees and immigrants who qualified for visas by virtue of the danger they put themselves in by helping us out."

Answering a question about how he would handle the relationship between the national party and the state parties, Buttigieg said:

"I view the DNC as a resource for the state parties." "Structure matters, it's not enough to just have money flowing out the states, but how it is set up." "Iv'e committed to visit every one of our 57 states and territories to fashion that plan in partnership with the states. But it's about a lot more than the dollars." "We've got to recognize that we've got to show up in every corner of the country."

In his last answer, the Mayor again touched on the topic of investing in young people in the Democratic party.

"You don't even have to be able to vote to make a difference. You just have to be ready to show up." "So often young people are politely told that they are the future of the party. I would argue that we are the present."

Buttigieg also mentioned his vision for the party "freedom, fairness, families and the future," saying that those Democratic values apply within the party, all across the country.

"We will never say anything to one constituency that we would be embarrassed to have repeated to another. Because we're democrats for a deeper reason."

"We have to make sure that we reject the false choices that are being laid at the feet of party leaders right now."

The final DNC Forum will be in Baltimore, MD on February 11th.