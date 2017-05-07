Mayors' Bike Ride kicks off on Sunday

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A community-wide bike event is happening on Sunday. The Mayors’ Bike Ride will be from 8 a.m. to noon at three locations and it’s free of charge.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg along with the St. Joseph County parks director announced the first annual Mayors’ Bike Ride about a month ago.

There they talked about the importance of Michiana families recognizing how vital our parks are. Mayor Pete Buttigieg says, “…being bike-friendly is important to all of us for mobility health and recreation.”

He adds that this Mayors’ Ride will showcase the St. Joe River waterway, its trails and bike ways, enhancing the whole region as a great place to visit or live.

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood says this is event serves as a reminder that bikes is a healthy transportation for all ages.

This event is sponsored by Visit South Bend Mishawaka and Bike Michiana Coalition, which is a non-profit bicycle advocacy organization. It’s free of charge, but a $10 per person donation is suggested to help Bike Michiana Coalition with their education initiatives.