McGraw elected to Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Muffet McGraw has accomplished a lot during her coaching career but Saturday, she received the ultimate honor.

The legendary coach was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Saturday.

Compiling a career record of 853-227 (.771), McGraw is the sixth-winningest female coach in women's basketball history and 10th overall.

A 2011 inductee in the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame, McGraw's tenure is highlighted by the 2001 national championship, seven Final Fours, 15 Sweet 16s and 24 NCAA Championship berths along with an active run of 22 in a row. Notre Dame's run of five consecutive Final Four trips from 2011-15 ties for the second-longest streak in women's college basketball history.

McGraw is the first Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee from the Irish women's program and the seventh from the school overall.



Hall of Fame induction weekend is September 7-8 in Springfield, Massachusetts, the city where Dr. James Naismith invented the game in 1891.