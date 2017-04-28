Meadow's Edge Elementary aide named PHM Employee of the Year

A Meadow's Edge Elementary teacher's aide got an exciting surprise Thursday.

Shari Cerney found out that she has been chosen for the Employee of the Year for the Penn Harris Madison District. She was chosen for the award by the selection committee.

Cerney started at Elm Road elementary, where her daughter went in the 1990s. She said this is not just an award for her, it's for everyone.

Thursday, she was surprised by the superintendent and principal, along with her students.

There will be a banquet for Cerney in May, when she will receive a plaque.