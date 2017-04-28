Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Meadow's Edge Elementary aide named PHM Employee of the Year

By: ABC57 Staff
Posted: Apr 27, 2017 9:18 PM EST | Updated: Apr 28, 2017 8:31 AM EST

A Meadow's Edge Elementary teacher's aide got an exciting surprise Thursday. 

Shari Cerney found out that she has been chosen for the Employee of the Year for the Penn Harris Madison District. She was chosen for the award by the selection committee. 

Cerney started at Elm Road elementary, where her daughter went in the 1990s. She said this is not just an award for her, it's for everyone. 

Thursday, she was surprised by the superintendent and principal, along with her students. 

There will be a banquet for Cerney in May, when she will receive a plaque. 

Share this article:

Read More

Venezuela vote underway as Maduro foes vow to boycott
US tests defense system after North Korea missile launch
China shows off newest weapons in huge military parade
178 migrants found abandoned in trailer in Mexico
Sign up for our newsletter!