Memorial Day celebration at Four Winds Field

Fans packed Four Winds Field on Monday for a ballgame in celebration of the men and women who have served our country.

The South Bend Cubs honored those veterans and their families by providing free tickets to the ballgame.

They also provided 60 tickets to the team Red, White, and Blue Chapter of South Bend.

Rodney Lamp, a Marine veteran, threw out one of the first pitches before Monday’s game, an opportunity the South Bend Cubs gave him to show their appreciation.

“It’s a great honor to be out here. A lot of people forget the importance of Memorial Day and the sacrifice that a lot of men and women made for us and it’s a privilege to come out and throw out the first pitch for them,” said former Marine Rodney Lamp.