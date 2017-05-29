Memorial Day events happening across Michiana
Today is not just a day to BBQ with family and friends, but to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives and continue to fight for our freedom. There are dozens of Memorial Day parades/events happening around Michiana.
Mishawaka
7 AM Saint Joseph Cemetery Mishawaka, rifle firings and taps
7:15 AM City Cemetery Mishawaka
7:30 AM Fair view Veterans Section and wreath laying
8:00 AM Battell Park and city ceremony
8:45 AM Main Street Bridge and wreath laying in the river
9:30 AM Parade begins
South Bend
Parade: 8:15 A.M.
Ford & Lombardy Street
Elkhart
Parade: 11 A.M.
Main Street
Osceola
Parade: 8:00 A.M.
Lincolnway West & Osceola Avenue
Bremen
Parade: 10:30 A.M.
North Center Street
Edwardsburg
Parade: 11 A.M.
Along U.S. 12
Festival following at Gunn Park
Niles
Parade: 10 A.M.
North Street
Service at Silverbrook Cemetery following the parade
Buchanan
Parade: 10 A.M.
McCoy Duck Pond, Front Street
Cassopolis
Parade: 10 A.M.
South Broadway Street
Dowagic
Parade: 10:30 A.M.
City Hall