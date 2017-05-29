Memorial Day events happening across Michiana

Today is not just a day to BBQ with family and friends, but to remember and honor the men and women who gave their lives and continue to fight for our freedom. There are dozens of Memorial Day parades/events happening around Michiana.

Mishawaka

7 AM Saint Joseph Cemetery Mishawaka, rifle firings and taps

7:15 AM City Cemetery Mishawaka

7:30 AM Fair view Veterans Section and wreath laying

8:00 AM Battell Park and city ceremony

8:45 AM Main Street Bridge and wreath laying in the river

9:30 AM Parade begins

South Bend

Parade: 8:15 A.M.

Ford & Lombardy Street

Elkhart

Parade: 11 A.M.

Main Street

Osceola

Parade: 8:00 A.M.

Lincolnway West & Osceola Avenue

Bremen

Parade: 10:30 A.M.

North Center Street

Edwardsburg

Parade: 11 A.M.

Along U.S. 12

Festival following at Gunn Park

Niles

Parade: 10 A.M.

North Street

Service at Silverbrook Cemetery following the parade

Buchanan

Parade: 10 A.M.

McCoy Duck Pond, Front Street

Cassopolis

Parade: 10 A.M.

South Broadway Street

Dowagic

Parade: 10:30 A.M.

City Hall