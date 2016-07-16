Merrillville man rolls vehicle on I-65, airlifted from crash

Jason Seiger, 41 of Merrillville,Ind. was airlifted by a medical helicopter Thursday, July 14th after sustaining injuries as a result of an accident on I-65 which resulted in his van rolling multiple times.

Seiger was on I-65 near 61st Avenue at approximately 9:45 p.m.

Seiger attempted to navigate through construction barrels in order to exit onto 61st Avenue when he lost control of his Chevrolet Astro van and rolled the vehicle several times.

The passenger in the vehicle, Jeremy Moats, 26 of Crown Point, was able to get out of the vehicle, but Seiger had to be removed by the Merrillville Fire Department.

All south bound lanes were closed temporarily on Thursday night to allow for the landing of a medical helicopter which transported Seiger to Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn.

Moats was taken to Northlake Methodist Hospital in Gary with non-life threatening injuries.