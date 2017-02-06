Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Meteor spotted early Monday morning across Midwest

A meteor was spotted in the sky early Monday morning in several Midwest states.

The National Weather Service said they received reports from Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

Sightings were additionally reported in Kentucky, Kansas and parts of Canada.

It was even captured on the dashcam of a Lisle (Illinois) Police Department dash cam.

The American Meteor Society, which tracks these events, said some people even reported hearing it as it streaked by.

