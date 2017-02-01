Meth arrests made in Niles, officials call for 'hazardous material clean-up'

Two individuals were arrested on methamphetamine related charges Tuesday night, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies say a search warrant was executed after a month-long investigation confirmed credible information regarding the manufacturing and use of meth at 607 Woodruff Street.

During the search, authorities found meth manufacturing items, hazardous materials, and drug paraphernalia along with a small amount of the drug.

Officials had to request a "hazardous material clean-up" for some of the items found.

According to deputies, a 27-year-old female and a 30-year-old male were arrested and charged with manufacturing meth, meth lab, possession of meth, and maintaining a drug house.

Both individuals were lodged at the Berrien County Jail.

Deputies ask names not be released until the arraignments are complete.