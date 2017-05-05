Metro Detroit McDonald's employee with special needs retires after 33 years

Curtis Jackson

Detroit, MI -- If you've ever grabbed a bite at the McDonalds in Brighton, chances are you've met Daniel Lybrink. He has been a McDonald's team member there since 1984, and he is very much a company man.

"We're a t-e-a-m. Team," Daniel said.

Daniel has Down Syndrome. Work has given him purpose. For 33 years he has not just been an ambassador for McDonald's but for the disabled.

"We run into people in the community all the time. They walk up, 'I know you you work at Brighton McDonald's' and hug Dan and it just puts a smile on my face to see that so many people enjoy him," said his caregiver, Molly Wisuri.

But all good things come to an end. At 62 years-young Daniel is about to retire and move with Wisuri to Manistee.

Like many retirees, it's a fact of life he finds difficult to accept.

"He just loves to work. He loves to be a part of the community," Wisuri said.

WXYZ

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.