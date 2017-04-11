Metro Homicide continues to investigate O'Brien Street shooting death

Metro Homicide is working to find out who shot and killed a South Bend woman last week.

Investigators returned to the scene Tuesday to collect more evidence.

The investigation began last Thursday evening, when police found 55-year-old Angelee Phillips shot dead in her O’Brien Street home in South Bend.

An autopsy shows her death was a homicide.

Phillips is remembered by neighbors as a sweet, calm woman.

“She seemed happy like nothing was going on,” said MacKenzie Matson, who talked to Phillips just hours before she died.

Neighbor Cedric Beard is just as shocked as Matson.

“It was hard for me to grasp that she was killed in the manner in which she was,” Beard said.

Beard describes Phillips as a good neighbor and acquaintance.

“Angelee was a beautiful lady. From the few times that i did meet her, she was always very kind, respectful,” Beard said.

With no suspect arrested, Phillip’s home is still a crime scene, and all neighbors can do is wonder what happened.

“I can’t begin to think of who would want to harm her in the manner in which they did,” Beard said.

Police say they are considering every option, and ask anyone with information to call the St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit.