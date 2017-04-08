Michiana family makes South Bend Cubs apparel

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Warmer, sunnier days, filled with stadium food and loud cheers from a loving crowd: all signs of baseball season in South Bend.

Another key part of baseball season? The gear.

One South Bend family is responsible for making sure local fans have plenty of team apparel to choose from.

Steve St. Clair knows baseball, and business. The founder of St. Clair Apparel found a way to sew his favorite things together.

"It's very much a family business. One thing you can count on is everybody pulling together, and everyone being on the same team," he says.

A team of St. Clairs work together to make sure the South Bend Cubs have the best merchandise available.

It's something they love doing.

"It's really enjoyable walking in every single day, knowing that we're involved with the cubs in some way," says Matt Sinclair, Steve's son. "I just really enjoy going to the ballpark and seeing out stuff out there, and seeing people around town wearing the South Bend Cubs merchandise.

It's something they don't take for granted, and know they're very lucky to be a part of the South Bend Cubs' family.

"Per Minor League Baseball, we're a little restricted as far as who we're able to purchase from. But we're allowed one local vendor, and that's St. Clair Apparel for us," explains Brandy Beehler.

Beehler is the Director of Marketing and Merchandise for the South Bend Cubs. She says it was important to the Cubs' family to include a business from the Michiana area.

"The South Bend Cubs, with their success, just allows us to give back even more," she adds. "That also means working more locally, and just working together to build the South Bend Community."

And to the St. Clairs, it just makes their partnership that much more special.

"It's an honor for us, it really is. It's a nice feather in our cap, so to speak," says Steve St. Clair.

"[We want] to make sure we represent the Chicago Cubs and the South Bend Cubs the best way we can," adds Matt.