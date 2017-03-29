Michiana family's love and deep connection to the Cubs

It is the final week of Spring Training, which means the final week for fans from around the country to see their favorite players up close and in action. Even fans from right here in Michiana.

One such Michiana may be famous for basketball, but share a life long love of Cubs baseball.

Mike Lightfoot lead Bethel College to 700 wins, 11 National Championship appearances, and three AIE titles. He is being recognized at the final four this weekend in Phoenix with the Guardian of the Game Pillar Award, honoring the best players and coaches in college basketball.

But while out West, Lightfoot and his family could not pass up the opportunity to take in some Cubs baseball.