Michiana leaders release statements about Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch

Representatives and Senators from Michiana released statements regarding President Donald J. Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorusch.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R-St. Joseph, released the following statement:

I carefully watched President Trump's announcement tonight and was pleased and vastly impressed with Judge Gorsuch's credentials and gracious remarks. I have no doubt that he will serve our country with distinction and uphold our Constitution. I urge my colleagues in the Senate to quickly confirm him as they did unanimously before.

Congressman Dan Kildee (MI-05) released the following statement:

For nearly a year, Senate Republicans obstructed President Obama’s nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to steal a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. The American people have not forgotten Republicans abject failure to do their jobs and refusal to hold a single hearing for a well-qualified nominee. After a long and bruising campaign, I was hoping President Trump would choose a mainstream nominee for the High Court. Sadly, Judge Gorsuch appears to be anything but mainstream. I have deep concerns with Judge Gorsuch’s record of prioritizing corporate special interests at the expense of working families. Judge Gorsuch was also a strong supporter of the Hobby Lobby decision, which allowed employers to deny women access to contraception based on religious beliefs.



Michigan families deserve a Justice that will respect women, workers and the civil rights of all Americans.

Congressman Jim Banks (IN-03) released the following statement:

Neil Gorsuch is an excellent selection by President Trump," Banks said. “Gorsuch has shown respect for religious freedom and the rights of the unborn. He is an ardent believer in an originalist interpretation of the Constitution, much like the late Antonin Scalia. I urge my Senate colleagues to swiftly approve his nomination.



Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel released the following statement:

Neil Gorsuch is a mainstream conservative choice who fulfills President Trump’s promise to the American people to appoint a justice who represents their views. In this past presidential election, the American people gave their support to President Trump in large part because he vowed to appoint a justice in the mold of the great Justice Scalia. Neil Gorsuch's sterling track record of faithfully interpreting the Constitution, protecting individual rights, and ensuring limited government is complemented by his discerning approach to every case and a high personal integrity. Democrats who plan on obstructing President Trump’s choice are only scheming to deprive the American people of their rightful voice on the nation’s highest court. Americans are clearly in support of this thoughtful and qualified choice, and it’s time for Democrats to honor the will of the people so the Supreme Court can once again have nine justices.

U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) released the following statement:

I applaud President Trump for fulfilling his promise to choose a Supreme Court nominee who will carry on Justice Scalia’s legacy of defending the Constitution and upholding the rule of law. Judge Gorsuch’s record on the bench makes clear his first-rate legal mind, his unwavering commitment to constitutional principles, and his respect for the sanctity of life. I hope the Senate swiftly confirms this exceptionally well-qualified nominee.

U.S. Senator Todd Young released a video statement. The following is a transcript of the video (provided by his office):

By all accounts, the President has nominated a mainstream and faithful constitutionalist to serve on the Supreme Court. In the coming weeks, I will thoroughly vet the President’s nominee, but my initial reaction is that Judge Neil Gorsuch has the temperament and experience required to be a skilled jurist in the legacy of Justice Scalia.



The people of Indiana, myself included, want a high court that will protect our most fundamental freedoms and interpret the Constitution as our founders originally intended. For many Hoosiers, this issue drove their decision at the ballot box last November. After a thorough process, it is my hope that my Democratic colleagues will heed the will of Hoosiers – and millions of Americans – and allow an up or down vote just as the Senate afforded for Presidents Clinton and Obama’s nominees at the beginning of their Presidential terms.



