Michiana motorcyclists petitioning for safety road signs

After a string of recent deadly motorcycle accidents across Indiana, some Hoosiers are trying to convince state leaders and Congresswoman Jackie Walorski to implement street signs for drivers to yield to motorcyclists. Organizers of this petition say they’ve been directly affected by motorcycle accidents.

Ken Mounsey lost his only son in August 2016 in a motorcycle accident caused by a distracted driver. Mounsey began a petition to convince Jackie Walorski to implement those motorcycle street signs so that drivers would think about potential motorcyclists on the road.

“It took me 5 months to realize that there’s nothing I can do to bring my son back, but it took me 5 months to realize that there’s something I can do to prevent somebody else from going through the tragedy that my family endured,” said Mounsey.

Mounsey says Walorski is aware of what he and his group are doing and he says they’ve been communicating back and forth about those signatures on that petition. He says he’s gotten signatures from across Michiana including South Bend, Shipshewana, Elkhart, and Mishawaka and he’s looking for every last one he can get before handing those books over to Walorski and other state leaders.

“We have to open our eyes. We have to look twice because there’s somebody’s somebody out there. Whether it be, in my case, my only son, or my daughter, or somebody’s mother, if that person doesn’t come home because of a distracted driver, there is a family that is mourning right at this point. It is very important we open our eyes,” said Mounsey.

There are 6 different petitions floating around Michiana. Mounsey says he’s collected more than 3,000 signatures so far and he plans to hand those signatures for that petition over to Walorski sometime this week.