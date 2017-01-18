Michiana nonprofit holding support group for those affected by drug addiction

A local non-profit, who is fighting the heroin and opioid epidemic, is taking its efforts a step further by helping families affected.

Gweedo’s Purple Shamrocks, a 501c3 organization, created a free support group for families that have lost a loved one from a drug overdose or are currently living with an addict.

“A lot of times with the stigma of heroin and opiods, it’s kind of hard to find somebody to relate to so felt it was imperative to get this group of people together specifically to create a judgment free, stigma free environment,” said Sam Callantine, President of Gweedo’s Purple Shamrocks.

Callantine’s organization is dedicated to informing and educating the Michiana community about heroin and opioid abuse. Also, they provide a network of resources to addicts, like detoxification and rehabilitation programs.

The epidemic is prevalent in Michiana, especially with the type of jobs provided.

“We’re an industrial-based town with being the RV capital of the world,” Callantine said.

“It’s very risky, so we see employees going and getting pain management through prescription opioids and effectively creating an opioid addict,” Callantine said.

The Purple Room Support Group was constructed so families can build relationships with someone going through a similar situation.

“To be able to meet with other people who have gone through this, I think it’s very, very important,” Callantine said.

The support group gets together every Thursday evening starting at 5 P.M. at Harmony Crossings located at 700 S. Main Street in Elkhart.