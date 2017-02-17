Michiana seasonal businesses opening early this weekend for warm weather

The big warm up means it's the perfect weekend to get outside. Even though the calendar says February, it's feeling more like spring, so some seasonal businesses are opening early.

Instead of waiting until March or early April to tee off, several golf courses in the area will open up this weekend.

Juday Creek Golf Course will have carts available on Saturday and Sunday on a limited and a first come first serve basis. Green fees are $11 for 9 holes walking and $18 for 18 holes walking. With carts, its $20 for 9 holes and $33 for 18 holes.

Blackthorn Golf Club is open from 9-4 Friday through Monday.

“It’s fabulous it’s a great revenue for us and it’s great opportunity to start the season out right and we look forward to a fabulous season,” said Timothy Paul Hayden, Assistant Golf Professional at Blackthorn.

It's $20 for Blackthorn Card holders and $31 for the general public. For carts, the rate is $31 for card holders and $41 for the public.

In Elkhart, Old Orchard Golf Course opens for walking at 10 A.M. on Saturday for walking only. They will also be open on Sunday and Monday. Bent Oak Golf Club will also have tee times this weekend.

If you’re looking to do something with the entire family this weekend, the people behind “West Side Wednesday’s” planned a West Side Weekend.

Celebrate spring weather at La Rosita Ice Cream Parlor on South Bend’s West Side from 1:30-2:30 P.M. Saturday.