Michiana students in London accounted for following attack in city

Students studying in London are being accounted for after attacks in the city Monday.

Colleges and universities in Michiana are making sure their pupils are safe.

The University of Notre Dame says they have 167 students currently studying in London.

Of that group, all are safe, including the nine interning in Parliament.

Indiana University South Bend just had a group return safely from London on Sunday.

There were 15 students and two professors on the trip.

Several Grace College students also returned from the city last week.

Nearby DePaul University senior Nandi Howard is currently studying in London.

“The attitude, I guess you would say, is everybody’s more concerned,” Howard said via Skype.

Howard is safe, but lives about ten minutes from where the attack happened.

“With everything happening, everyone’s just kind of freaked out,” Howard said.

The possible terrorist attack happened in a heavily populated area that attracts many tourists.

It happened on the anniversary of the Brussels terrorist attacks.