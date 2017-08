Michigan City cold case homicide: Donald Deal Jr.

The Michigan City Police's cold case homicide of the week is the death of Donald Deal Jr. in 2001.

At approximately 2:15 a.m. on March 25, 2001, Donald Deal Jr was found shot to death at the B&W Tavern on Willard Avenue.

If you have any information in this case, contact Lt. Cary Brinkman @ 219-874-3221 Ext. 1071 / cbrinkman@emichigancity.com.