Michigan City man sentenced for firearm possession
Posted: Mar 30, 2017 4:59 PM EST
A Michigan City man was sentenced to prison on federal charges of felon in possession of a firearm.
Lonnie Lewis Jr, 22, was sentenced to 78 months in prison after entering a guilty plea.
He was also sentenced to 2 years supervised release.
In September 2016, police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Lewis' vehicle.
Instead of stopping, Lewis fled at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour.
Prosecutors say Lewis threw a loaded gun and drugs out the window while fleeing.
Lewis crashed into a tree and was taken into custody.
Lewis had previously been convicted of dealing cocaine, a felony offense.