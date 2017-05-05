Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Michigan City man sentenced to 51 months in prison

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: May 5, 2017 5:15 PM EST
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. -

A Michigan City man was sentenced in federal court to 51 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Booker T Sanders Jr, 25, must also serve one year supervised release.

On July 11, 2016, police discovered Sanders was in possession of a handgun when they responded to a domestic altercation in Michigan City, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Michigan City Police.

Share this article:

Read More

Notre Dame fans attend mass for Ara Parseghian
Christie 'confident' Trump will accept opioid panel's recommendations
Rosenstein: DOJ could prosecute 'anybody' for leaks, including WH staff, Congress members
Venezuela quells 'paramilitary' attack at base; 2 dead
Sign up for our newsletter!