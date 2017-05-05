Michigan City man sentenced to 51 months in prison

A Michigan City man was sentenced in federal court to 51 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Booker T Sanders Jr, 25, must also serve one year supervised release.

On July 11, 2016, police discovered Sanders was in possession of a handgun when they responded to a domestic altercation in Michigan City, according to the US Attorney's Office.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Michigan City Police.