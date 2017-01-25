Michigan City Police investigating shooting

Michigan City Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the 500 block of Holiday Street Wednesday morning.

Police were called to 554 Holiday Street at approximately 6:45 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a shooting that had just happened.

The first officer on the scene found a 28-year-old woman who had been shot.

The officer quickly learned the name and received a description of the shooting suspect and gave that information to other officers.

Almost immediately, another office saw a man in an alley a short distance from the shooting scene.

The man evaded officers, but was eventually located in the area of Vail and Walker streets.

Two officers confronted the man and verified he was likely the suspect in the shooting, police said.

He was ordered to the ground and after a short time, surrendered to police.

Police said a weapon was later recovered in the area by officers after they conducted a search.

The victim was flown to an area hospital and is in serious condition.

The suspect, a 28-year-old male, is being held at the Michigan City Police Department on an outstanding arrest warrant unrelated to this incident.

The suspect's name is being withheld until a court hearing on Thursday.

Anyone with information on today’s shooting is asked to contact Detective Corporal Anna Painter at 219-874-3221, Ext. 1080.