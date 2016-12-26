Michigan mayor declares state of emergency after sinkhole threatens homes

Fraser, MI -- The mayor of the city of Fraser has declared a state of emergency in the city after several homes are being threatened by a sinkhole.

So far, the sinkhole under at least one home in the area of 15 Mile near Hayes hasn't opened up, but the home is caving in and the utility pole is leaning towards the house.

The homeowner says he got out of his house at about 6 a.m. Saturday.

As of this morning, 15 Mile Road between Hayes and Utica is completely shut down. Officials say that 15 Mile Road will be shut down for some time.

The city is also bringing in private security to make sure the road stays closed so police can get back to their normal duties.

With the declaration of the state of emergency, the city can request special funding to address the sinkhole and related expenses.

Right now, there is discussion about sewerage being re-directed into the Clinton River near Clinton River Rd. and Garfield in Clinton Township. Crews are setting up pipes just in case.

According to the township supervisor, significant rainfall could trigger this, and it is the only way to avoid backup into people's basements. The possible re-direction is being done in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

People are being urged to avoid this area for their own safety.

