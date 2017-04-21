Michigan State Police investigating abuse to 3-month-old

Michigan State Police are conducting a child abuse investigation after a child was treated for serious injuries.

The three month old was treated at Lakeland Hospital in St. Joseph, Michigan on Thursday for critical injuries to the skull.

The child was transferred to Helen Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

On Friday morning, the child was in stable condition. According to court proceedings, the child has bleeding on the brain, fractured ribs and a fractured leg.

Police say a suspect was identified and an arrest was made.

Bradley Eugene Penley, 33, was arrested and charged with child abuse.

He was arraigned Friday.

Bond was set at $1 million.