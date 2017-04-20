Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Michigan woman cited for indecent exposure after riding motorcycle naked

JACKSON, Mich. (CNN/WXYZ) -- A woman has been cited for indecent exposure after being spotted riding naked on a motorcycle in Jackson.

It happened Wednesday morning at around 9:15 a.m. The incident was caught on video.

The woman, who was riding as a passenger, was then spotted by an officer, who gave chase before losing her for a short period of time.

When the officer caught back up to her, she was putting a jacket on. She also told the officer she was a "thrill seeker."

The man who was driving the motorcycle told police he was giving the woman a ride home. He did not explain why she was naked.

