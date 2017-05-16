Michigan's First Lady announces plans for a sexual assault workgroup

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

According to statistics, a staggering number of college students will become victims of some type of sexual assault on a college campus. Now, the First Lady of Michigan plans to combat the problem by creating a campus sexual assault workgroup.

The group would be responsible for developing resources for sexual assault survivors. Sue Snyder says her goal is to make Michigan a model state in addressing sexual assault on college campuses.

Snyder has asked the Michigan Domestic and Sexual Violence Prevention and Treatment Board to create the group that will be available to all Michigan campuses and their community partners.

Campus leaders and sexual assault service providers will also be a part of the group.

The resources would provide survivors with information about support services like how to file a sexual assault personal protection order, how to connect with law enforcement and the availability for a medical forensic exam.

The workgroup will make a survivor tool kit which will be unveiled at the third “Inform. Empower. Prevent.” summit, which is a day-long event to inform communities about the fight against sexual assault.

The event will take place on September 25th at Eastern Michigan University.