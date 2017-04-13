Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Breaking News

Body found in St. Joseph River identified as missing Elkhart County man

Misdirected coalition airstrike kills 18 US-allied rebels in Syria

By: Staff
Posted: Apr 13, 2017 12:17 PM EST | Updated: Apr 13, 2017 11:18 AM EST

By Angela Dewan CNN

(CNN) -- The US-led coalition has killed 18 of its own allies in Syria in what it described as a misdirected airstrike.

The strike was carried out on Tuesday and killed members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which Washington and other nations have backed and coordinated with to fight ISIS militants in the country.

"The strike was requested by the partnered forces, who had identified the target location as an ISIS fighting position. The target location was actually a forward Syrian Democratic Forces fighting position," the US Central Command said in a statement Thursday.

"The coalition's deepest condolences go out to the members of the SDF and their families. The coalition is in close contact with our SDF partners who have expressed a strong desire to remain focused on the fight against ISIS despite this tragic incident."

The statement said that the coalition was assessing the incident.

The airstrike was carried out south of Tabqa, a focus area for the coalition as it closes in on the ISIS heartland of Raqqa.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this article:

Read More

Appeals court upholds nationwide ban against Trump's travel ban
Short chase ends in crash, four injured
Body found in St. Joseph River identified as missing Elkhart County man
Police save two people trapped in car under moving train
Sign up for our newsletter!