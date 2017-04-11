Mishawaka honors Police Officer of the Year

The Mishawaka Police Department announced on Monday its officer of the year.

Sergeant Chad Thomas and his K9 partner Rex were named officers of the year for 2016.

They were recognized at the Mishawaka City Board of Public Works & Safety Meeting Tuesday morning.

Thomas has been with the department 18 years and has been a K9 handler since 2003. He is the Police K9 Unit supervisor and is assigned to the Uniform Division.

Sergeant Thomas and Rex were responsible for the apprehension of several dangerous criminals last year.