Mishawaka man charged with possession of child pornography

A Mishawaka man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Brendan Eiler, 32, allegedly downloaded videos of child pornography to his computer and his phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Bond for Eiler was set at $30,000.

He has also been ordered not to have contact with any children under the age of 18.

He will be arraigned April 3.