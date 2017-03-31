Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Mishawaka man charged with possession of child pornography

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Mar 31, 2017 6:00 PM EST

A Mishawaka man has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography, according to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor's Office.

Brendan Eiler, 32, allegedly downloaded videos of child pornography to his computer and his phone, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Bond for Eiler was set at $30,000.

He has also been ordered not to have contact with any children under the age of 18.

He will be arraigned April 3.

Share this article:

Read More

Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao loses title to Australian underdog Jeff Horn
Chinese rocket launch fails after liftoff
Only minor injuries reported in rollover crash
South Bend day care burglarized, owner asks for info
Sign up for our newsletter!