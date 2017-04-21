Mishawaka park clean up being planned for Comcast Cares Day

Taking care of area parks is a community affair, as hundreds of volunteers are set to gather for Comcast Cares Day this weekend.

Officials say Saturday they will be out rain or shine, hoping to keep area parks clean and beautiful.

Mishawaka schools are getting involved. It's called Comcast Cares Day. It's sponsored by the School City of Mishawaka, Mishawaka High School and the Mishawaka Education Foundation.

Raking, sweeping and mulching will be the projects of the day. And if you show up, you get a free t-shirt and some breakfast items.

250 people are already signed up to volunteer. But more are still needed. To help, you can meet the group at 7:30 a.m at Central Park in Mishawaka.

