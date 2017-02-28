Tip Line: 574-344-5557 | news57@abc57.com

Mishawaka Police attempting to locate missing 12-year-old

By: Melissa Hudson Facebook | Twitter
Posted: Feb 28, 2017 5:31 PM EST | Updated: Feb 28, 2017 4:32 PM EST

Mishawaka Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sasha Fisher was last seen between 8 p.m. and midnight on February 26.

It is believed she took a taxi from her home on Penn Avenue to the Laurel Woods Apartments off Auten Road in South Bend.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweatshirt with gray leggings.

She may be attempting to go to Chicago.

If you have any information please call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1678 or 911.

Share this article:

Read More

Accident involving moped and vehicle leaves one hospitalized
Summer temperatures are trending warmer locally and nationally.
Edwardsburg Police Department has new police chief
Berrien County child abuse case heads to trial
Sign up for our newsletter!