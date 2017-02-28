Mishawaka Police attempting to locate missing 12-year-old

Mishawaka Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sasha Fisher was last seen between 8 p.m. and midnight on February 26.

It is believed she took a taxi from her home on Penn Avenue to the Laurel Woods Apartments off Auten Road in South Bend.

She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweatshirt with gray leggings.

She may be attempting to go to Chicago.

If you have any information please call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1678 or 911.