Mishawaka Police attempting to locate missing 12-year-old
Posted: Feb 28, 2017 5:31 PM EST | Updated: Feb 28, 2017 4:32 PM EST
Mishawaka Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.
Sasha Fisher was last seen between 8 p.m. and midnight on February 26.
It is believed she took a taxi from her home on Penn Avenue to the Laurel Woods Apartments off Auten Road in South Bend.
She was last seen wearing a black and pink sweatshirt with gray leggings.
She may be attempting to go to Chicago.
If you have any information please call Mishawaka Police at 574-258-1678 or 911.