Mishawaka Police searching for missing teen

Mishawaka Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old who is missing.

Zwangendaba S. Nkosi has been missing since Monday, February 6.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black and white t-shirt and a red zip up hooded sweatshirt with the words South Pole written in white letters on the sweatshirt.

Nkosi is a black male, approximately 6'2" tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the location and well being of Nkosi is urged to contact Detective Lt. Mike Cleveland of the Mishawaka Police Department Detective Bureau 574-258-1684, or Mishawaka Police Dispatch at 574-258-1678.