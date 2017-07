Mishawaka residents should use new trash bins January 1

The City of Mishawaka wants to remind residents they should begin using their new trash bins as of January 1.

After the city renewed its contract with Republic Services, the company delivered rolling trash carts, similar to the recycling carts, to residents over the last few weeks.

The trash carts should be put out in the same location as recycling bins.

