Mishawaka's mayor to deliver State of the City Address March 13

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood will deliver the State of the City Address on March 13 at the Battell Center Auditorium.

There will be an open house reception and tours of the center, located at 904 N. Main Street.

The reception begins at 6 p.m.

The State of the City Address will begin at 7 p.m.

Mayor Wood says the theme for this year's address is Standing Up for Mishawaka.

He will discuss Mishawaka Park improvements, key initiatives and will make a new housing announcement.

Recipients of the Mishawaka Police Department's Lifesaving Award will also be honored.

If you cannot attend the event, you can read his full address on the city website the following day.