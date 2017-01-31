Missing child alert: Teen missing since January 22

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, Indiana Department of Child Services, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department are looking for Ethan Gayhart.

Gayhart has been missing since January 22 from Richmond, Indiana.

He is 16-years-old, has brown hair and green eyes. He is 5’9” tall and weighs 140 lbs.

Police say he may be in the Richmond area or may have traveled to Freeport, Illinois.

If you know the whereabouts of Ethan Gayhart, please call 911, the NCMEC at 800-843-5678 or the Wayne County Sheriff's Office at 765-973-9393.